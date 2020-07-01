Bol Malaysian Laksa Curry Vegetable Pot 345G
Product Description
- Black turtle beans, edamame beans and spiced chickpeas with ramen noodles and a Malay style sauce
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out Mum was right.
- The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for out wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
- Not everyone has the luxury of being able to cook from scratch every day but we do get to choose how and what we eat.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Vegan friendly
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- Source of fibre & protein
- Low in sugar
- Less than 400 calories
- 100% up-cyclable packaging
- A fresh, modern take on a traditional Malaysian classic, this protein-packed meal for one combines a creamy coconut curry with black turtle beans and spiced chickpeas. The veg can be stirred into the mango chutney for some exotic sweetness and the thick ramen noodles for some bite. Perfect for a quick lunch or healthy dinner that is ready in three minutes.
- BOL Foods - Inspiring the world to eat more plants, better for you and kinder to the planet. We promise our globally inspired food will always deliver a taste sensation. For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
- How do you upcycle yours?
- #dontwastecreate
- Check Local Recycling
- Pot & Lid - Plastic
- Please rinse before recycling
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- 100% plant powered
- Proud to use wonky veg
- Eat love plants
- Source of fibre
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 345G
Information
Ingredients
Ramen Noodles (23%) (Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Water, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Black Turtle Beans (8%), Leafy Greens, Coconut Milk, Chickpeas (5%), White Cabbage, Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mango, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Garlic, Ginger, Chilli), Edamame Beans (Soya) (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Roasted White Onion (White Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Brown Sugar, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic and Chilli Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Gelling Agent: Pectin), Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Fennel), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Roasted Garlic Purée, Lemon Grass, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Lime Leaves, Onion Granules, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, Smoked Paprika Powder, Roasted Ground Cumin, Ground Cloves, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5° C). Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water.
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot.
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Heat me to eat me.
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- www.bolfoods.com
- hello@bolfoods.com
Net Contents
345g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|458
|1580
|19%
|Energy kcal
|109
|376
|19%
|Fat
|3.0g
|10.4g
|15%
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|4.1g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|16.1g
|55.5g
|21%
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|14.5g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|8.3g
|-
|Protein
|3.2g
|11.0g
|22%
|Salt
|0.42g
|1.45g
|24%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
