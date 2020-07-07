By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Collective Straight Up 0% Live Yogurt 450G

5(1)Write a review
The Collective Straight Up 0% Live Yogurt 450G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

New

Product Description

  • Unsweetened, Fat-Free Live Yoghurt
  • Our versatile, thick 'n' creamy straight up 0% fat yoghurt is the perfect option anytime of day, have a tasty spoonful on its own, pair with fruit and honey, or why not give it a whirl in...
  • Marinades
  • Dips 'n' dressings
  • Smoothies
  • Great for brekkie
  • Why call it straight up? well that's just our way of saying honest, no bull... naturally!
  • Rinse - Tub - Recycle
  • Lid - Check Home Collections
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Honest straight up 0% fat
  • Thick 'n' creamy
  • Natural ingredients
  • High in protein
  • Gluten free!
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G
  • High in protein
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt** (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), **Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Bulgaricus

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.Once opened, give me a stir and enjoy within 3 days. For Use By, See Side of Tub.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FQ.

Return to

  • The Collective,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FQ.
  • thecollectivedairy.com
  • hello@thecollectivedairy.com
  • Tel: 0800 678 5197
  • Facebook TheCollectiveinUK
  • Instagram @TheCollectiveUK
  • Twitter @collectivedairy

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 224kJ/53kcal
Fat <0.5g
- Of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 6.5g
- Of which Sugars 5.0g
Protein 6.2g
Salt 0.16g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Finally!

5 stars

About time, been waiting for this to come out for a while! I love the original version but now I can enjoy the 0% version too!

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here