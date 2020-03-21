By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Make No Bones 4 Vegan Brioche Buns

5(7)Write a review
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
One Bun Contains
  • Energy833kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1224kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Vegan Brioche Buns
  • Born from a hunger to make "the vegan option" something for everyone, we strive to showcase the true potential of plant-based food. Starting out in 2013, our dream was to bring exciting vegan dishes to the people of Shefield and beyond. From pop-ups and charity events to pubs and restaurants we have given 1000's of people the opportunity to try a vegan diet. Now we are proud to bring vegan products straight to your local bakery isle!
  • Sheffield, since 2013
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil - Certified, RSPO 4-0522-14-100-00
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Flour, Fermented Wheat Flour, Vegetable Protein (Potato, Pea), Emulsifier: E472e, Sunflower Oil, Colour: E160a, Flavouring, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent: E300, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Sesame Seeds and Soya.

Preparation and Usage

  • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
  • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • For Best Before see top of pack

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Claywheels Lane,
  • Wadsley Bridge,
  • Sheffield,
  • S6 1LY.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • fletcherscustomercare@finsburryfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Claywheels Lane,
  • Wadsley Bridge,
  • Sheffield,
  • S6 1LY.

Net Contents

4 x Brioche Buns

Nutrition

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brillient product ..........where is it now!!

5 stars

Lovely, but as usual when you find a very good product it is not available when shopping again

Fantastic

5 stars

The texture, taste and quality of these is amazing. These are by far the best Brioche buns I have had. You would not believe these were Vegan. Thank you Make No Bones and Tesco.

They are perfect.

5 stars

They are perfect.

So Good

5 stars

Amazing taste and flavour. Indistinguishable from its non-vegan equivalent.

Beautiful Brioche - The Best Brioche? Yes

5 stars

The best! I used to visit Make No Bones in Sheffield when it was just a tiny restaurant with the most incredible vegan food. It's amazing to see them expand and finally, I can get ahold of some of their vegan products at home. Always wished I could somehow get vegan brioche buns at home to have my own burgers and these are unbeatable! Vegan or not, a delicious and very affordable choice.

Amazing!

5 stars

Amazing. They taste so good. Will definitely buy more. Please keep them in stock, Tesco!

tastes like home made brioche

5 stars

superb quality and they taste WONDERFUL! At last we can buy vegan brioche that's as good as home made and without paying over the odds.

