Make No Bones 4 Vegan Brioche Buns

Brillient product ..........where is it now!!
Lovely, but as usual when you find a very good product it is not available when shopping again
Fantastic
The texture, taste and quality of these is amazing. These are by far the best Brioche buns I have had. You would not believe these were Vegan. Thank you Make No Bones and Tesco.
They are perfect.
So Good
Amazing taste and flavour. Indistinguishable from its non-vegan equivalent.
Beautiful Brioche - The Best Brioche? Yes
The best! I used to visit Make No Bones in Sheffield when it was just a tiny restaurant with the most incredible vegan food. It's amazing to see them expand and finally, I can get ahold of some of their vegan products at home. Always wished I could somehow get vegan brioche buns at home to have my own burgers and these are unbeatable! Vegan or not, a delicious and very affordable choice.
Amazing!
Amazing. They taste so good. Will definitely buy more. Please keep them in stock, Tesco!
tastes like home made brioche
superb quality and they taste WONDERFUL! At last we can buy vegan brioche that's as good as home made and without paying over the odds.