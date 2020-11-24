Higgidy Aubergine & Spinach Masala Pie 250G
- Aubergine & Spinach Masala Pie
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with aubergine, red lentils & spinach, cooked in an aromatic stew, spiced with cumin, chilli & garam masala, hand-topped with a puffed rice, date & pumpkin seed crumb.
- Plant Based
- With puffed rice & pumpkin seeds
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 250G
Water, Chopped Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Aubergine (8%), Onion, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato Purée, Red Split Lentils, Spelt Flour (Wheat), Sautéed Onions (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Spinach (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Golden Linseeds, Pumpkin Seeds (2%), Smoky Date Sauce, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour, Coriander, Lemon Juice, Puffed Brown Rice, Spices, Salt, Dark Brown Sugar, Brown Linseeds, Garam Masala, Poppy Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Dried Red Chilli, Olive Oil, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
- All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site that handles Soya, Milk, Egg, Fish and Mustard so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe.
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Instructions: How to Heat
This pie tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 25 minutes. Do not reheat.
- We've taken care to remove stones from pumpkin seeds and lentil pods but some may remain.
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|896kJ/214kcal
|2240kJ/535kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|30.3g
|of which saturates
|3.6g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|54.7g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|6.6g
|Protein
|5.0g
|12.3g
|Salt
|0.54g
|1.35g
We've taken care to remove stones from pumpkin seeds and lentil pods but some may remain.
