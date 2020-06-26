Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Style Pieces Tikka 160G

Blooming Marvellous
Absolutely incredible, we enjoyed half the pack on a baguette and the second half with a salad and thoroughly enjoyed both lunches. Best tasting veggie Chicken we have found. Flavour and texture were both spot on.
Fantastic Vegan product
This product is amazing! Just like chicken. I was worried what the texture & smell would be like, but i can honestly say i cant taste much difference between this and the meat version i would buy. Bit pricey, but will keep buying
Missed Tikka tasting chicken so much but when I found these.. oh my... my life changed forever! Would highly recommend to anyone