Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Style Pieces Thai 160G

Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Thai Seasoning (7%) (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Spices, Salt, Herbs, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Vegetable Protein (Potato, Pea), Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser: Agar Agar, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt
Keep refrigerated bellow 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date see front of pack.
Produced in the United Kingdom
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
160g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|841kJ / 201kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrates
|11g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|Protein
|21g
|Salt
|1.3g
