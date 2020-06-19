By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Style Pieces Thai 160G

5(1)Write a review
Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Style Pieces Thai 160G
£ 3.00
£18.75/kg

Product Description

  • Ready to eat Thai Marinated Pieces made from Wheat and Pea Protein.
  • We're Squeaky Bean, your new sidekick in the kitchen. We make the kind of plant-based food you can happily crave.
  • Wrap it up with sweet chilli sauce...
  • ...Or straight in a wok for a tasty pad thai
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Wildly delicious plants
  • Ready-to-eat
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 160G
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Thai Seasoning (7%) (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Spices, Salt, Herbs, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Vegetable Protein (Potato, Pea), Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser: Agar Agar, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya.

Storage

Keep refrigerated bellow 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 841kJ / 201kcal
Fat7.6g
of which saturates1.0g
Carbohydrates11g
of which sugars3.4g
Fibre2.7g
Protein21g
Salt1.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This is my new favourite product! So tasty

5 stars

This is my new favourite product! So tasty

Usually bought next

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Style Pieces Tikka 160G

£ 3.00
£18.75/kg

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Syle Pieces Bbq 160G

£ 3.00
£18.75/kg

This Isn't Bacon Rashers 120G

£ 2.95
£24.59/kg

Fry's Meat Free Chicken Style Strips 380G

£ 2.50
£6.58/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here