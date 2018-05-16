By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rainbow Slaw 155G

Tesco Rainbow Slaw 155G
£ 1.75
£1.13/100g
Each pack
  • Energy356kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 229kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice noodles, carrot, pink cabbage, spinach, white cabbage, edamame soya beans, Chinese leaf, coriander and rapeseed oil.
  • Asian inspired Perfectly Paired with Asian Inspired Topper
  • © Tesco 2020. SCNF4
  • Recycling
  • Rinse - Tray - Widely Recycled
  • Asian inspired
  • Salad base
  • Perfectly paired with Asian inspired topper
  • 1 of your 5 a day = one pack
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 155G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice, Tapioca Starch], Carrot, Pink Cabbage, Spinach, White Cabbage, Edamame Soya Beans, Chinese Leaf, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (155g)
Energy229kJ / 55kcal356kJ / 84kcal
Fat1.0g1.5g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.8g12.1g
Sugars3.5g5.4g
Fibre1.9g2.9g
Protein2.6g4.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

