Tesco Rainbow Slaw 155G

- Energy356kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 229kJ / 55kcal
Product Description
- Cooked rice noodles, carrot, pink cabbage, spinach, white cabbage, edamame soya beans, Chinese leaf, coriander and rapeseed oil.
- Asian inspired Perfectly Paired with Asian Inspired Topper
- Recycling
- Rinse - Tray - Widely Recycled
- Salad base
- 1 of your 5 a day = one pack
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 155G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice, Tapioca Starch], Carrot, Pink Cabbage, Spinach, White Cabbage, Edamame Soya Beans, Chinese Leaf, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
155g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (155g)
|Energy
|229kJ / 55kcal
|356kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|12.1g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.9g
|Protein
|2.6g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
