Oliver Thomas Bath Salts Bauble
Product Description
- Bath Salts Bauble
- Enjoy an indulgent bath and body care experience with a touch of flair. Oliver Thomas is a beautifully bold and opulent range with colourful fragrances, stylish designs and luscious sensorials. Immerse yourself with warm, spicy fragrances to create a sensual ambience and add the designer touch to your bathroom. You will received either 1 x 100g Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb or 1 x 100g Oliver Thomas Pink Pepper & Mandarin Bath Salts.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sodium Chloride, Aqua, Parfum.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Aqua, Limonene, Linalool.
