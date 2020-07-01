Charlie Bigham's Paneer Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 805G

Product Description
- Marinated paneer in our spicy, creamy masala sauce topped with turmeric roasted potato, fresh chilli and served with pilau rice.
- Over twenty years ago, I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. Vegetables are often the unsung heroes of our dishes. They're wonderfully versatile, so my team and I have created an exciting range of meat-free suppers, to really show them off. We'd love to hear what you think.
- Charlie
- Chilli rating - 2
- Oven cook in 25 mins
- Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 805G
Information
Ingredients
Cream (Milk), Rice (15%), Onions, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Potatoes, Paneer (Milk) (9%), Red Peppers, Ground Dill, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Ground Ginger, Mango Chutney (Mangoes, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*, Garlic, Cumin Seeds, Mixed Spices, Fenugreek Seeds, Nigella Seeds, Herbs), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Yogurt (Milk), Salt, Ground Cloves, Lime Pickle (Lime, Salt, Sugar, Red Chillies, Mustard Seeds, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid*, Turmeric), Red Chillies**, Parsley, Black Onion Seeds, Ground Fenugreek, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Cardamom Seeds, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Smoked Paprika, Colour: Paprika Extract, Coriander Seeds, *Don't worry, this is commonly found in Chutney and Pickle, **As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick
Allergy Information
- This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
Storage
Please keep flat & in the fridgeKeep in the fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing, the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the tikka masala and rice in their wooden trays*.
3. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
4. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 25 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
5. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- 2 McNicol Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
Return to
- Let Us Know What You Think
- Tel: 020 8453 9898
- letusknowwhatyouthink@bighams.com
- www.bighams.com
Net Contents
805g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|685kJ
|2757kJ
|-
|163kcal
|656kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|35.0g
|(of which saturates)
|4.7g
|18.9g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|70.4g
|(of which sugars)
|2.2g
|8.8g
|Protein
|4.2g
|16.9g
|Salt
|0.80g
|3.22g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
