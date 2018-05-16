Higgidy Miso Mushroom Vegan Rolls 160G

Product Description
- Miso Mushroom Vegan Rolls
- Chestnut & porcini mushrooms, pearl barley and spring onion, mixed with miso & soy, wrapped in vegan puff pastry and hand-topped with crispy kale seaweed.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- Plant based
- With crispy kale seaweed
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Water, Salt), Mushrooms (22%) (White Mushrooms, Chestnut Mushrooms, Porcini Mushrooms), Miso & Soya Sauce (7%) (Water, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Colour: Plain Caramel, Sugar, Soybean, Wheat Flour), Sugar, Miso Paste (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Rice Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Citrus Fibre, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Star Anise), Spring Onions, Pearl Barley, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Crispy Kale Seaweed (Kale, Maldon Sea Salt), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt, Black Pepper, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- Made on a site that handles Egg
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.For use by see film.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for about 10-12 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- These rolls are ready to eat cold but can also be heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Name and address
- The Higgidy Kitchen,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
- The Higgidy Kitchen,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy
|1443kJ/345kcal
|389kJ/92kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|7.8g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|37.3g
|10.1g
|of which sugars
|5.7g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|7.1g
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.76g
|0.48g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020