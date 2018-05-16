By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Higgidy Miso Mushroom Vegan Rolls 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Higgidy Miso Mushroom Vegan Rolls 160G
£ 2.70
£1.69/100g

Product Description

  • Miso Mushroom Vegan Rolls
  • Chestnut & porcini mushrooms, pearl barley and spring onion, mixed with miso & soy, wrapped in vegan puff pastry and hand-topped with crispy kale seaweed.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • Plant based
  • With crispy kale seaweed
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Water, Salt), Mushrooms (22%) (White Mushrooms, Chestnut Mushrooms, Porcini Mushrooms), Miso & Soya Sauce (7%) (Water, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Colour: Plain Caramel, Sugar, Soybean, Wheat Flour), Sugar, Miso Paste (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Rice Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Citrus Fibre, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Star Anise), Spring Onions, Pearl Barley, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Crispy Kale Seaweed (Kale, Maldon Sea Salt), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt, Black Pepper, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.For use by see film.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for about 10-12 minutes. Do not reheat.

Preparation and Usage

  • These rolls are ready to eat cold but can also be heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.

Name and address

  • The Higgidy Kitchen,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Tell us what you Think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
  • The Higgidy Kitchen,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll
Energy1443kJ/345kcal389kJ/92kcal
Fat19.0g5.1g
of which saturates7.8g2.1g
Carbohydrate37.3g10.1g
of which sugars5.7g1.5g
Fibre3.9g1.1g
Protein7.1g1.9g
Salt1.76g0.48g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Higgidy Creamy Mushroom & Kale Pie 250G

£ 3.70
£1.48/100g

New

Higgidy Cauliflower Cheese & Broccoli Quiche 400G

£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

Vegan Factor 2 Garlic Kiev 250G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

New

This Isn't Bacon Rashers 120G

£ 2.95
£24.59/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here