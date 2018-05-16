The Meatless Farm 2 Meat Free Burgers 227G

- Energy1086kJ 261kcal13%
- Fat16.7g24%
- Saturates4.7g19%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt1.66g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- 2 meat free burgers made with pea protein
- Did you know? We can achieve a lot with meatless!
- By swapping from beef to this pack of plant-based burgers you could save 10 kg greenhouse gases. The equivalent of driving 40 miles in a car*
- *Based on a life cycle assessment conducted for the meatless farm
- Meatless Farm meat free burgers are a delicious plant-based alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff! Now with a NEW and improved recipe.
- Serve our veggie burger with all your favourite toppings for a quick midweek meal or cook on the barbecue for family and friends in the summer.
- Made in Britain from our signature pea protein, these vegan burgers are a great addition for any flexitarian or those on a plant-based diet. They're also high in protein, a source of fibre and gluten-free!
- Meatfree not taste free, The Meatless Farm burger has been lovingly made from plants, which means it has far less impact on the environment than its meat equivalent. Did you know that enjoying a plant-based diet can cut your dietary carbon footprint by up to 50%?
- Here at the Meatless Farm Co. we have created a delicious plant-based alternative with great taste and texture!
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® CO11534, www.fsc.org
- The plastic tray is made using a minimum 50% recycled plastic.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- New and improved recipe
- High in protein and a good source of fibre
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 227G
- High in protein and a good source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Pea Fibre, Yeast Extracts, Caramelised Carrot Concentrate, Vegetable and Fruit Extracts (Beetroot, Radish, Tomato), Natural Flavourings, Potato Fibre, Potato Starch, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Carrot Concentrate, Smoked Water, Acidity Regulator: Ascorbic Acid
Storage
For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Season both sides of your Meatless Burgers with salt and pepper or as desired. Heat a couple of tablespoons of oil in a non-stick pan on a medium heat. Add your burgers and cook for approximately 6-7 minutes turning occasionally. Ensure food is piping hot, serve and enjoy! Tip: Great on the BBQ!!
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- The Meatless Farm Co,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
227g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Energy kJ
|957
|Energy kcal
|230
|Fat
|14.8g
|of which saturates
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|17.1g
|Salt
|1.49g
|Serves 2
|-
