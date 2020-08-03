By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Smoked Turkey & Emmental Pretzel Sub

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Smoked Turkey & Emmental Pretzel Sub
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Each pack
  • Energy1724kJ 409kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked cooked formed turkey, Emmental full fat hard cheese, American style mustard, gherkins and mixed leaves in a pretzel roll.
  • Crunchy Gherkins American Style Mustard Pretzel Roll

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Smoked Cooked Formed Turkey (15%) [Turkey, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate)], Emmental Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (10%), Gherkin [Gherkin (Sulphites), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin)], Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Spinach, Mustard Flour, Salt, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Rocket, Red Chard, Mustard Bran, Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cornflour, Ground Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British turkey.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy903kJ / 214kcal1724kJ / 409kcal
Fat6.0g11.5g
Saturates2.2g4.3g
Carbohydrate27.4g52.3g
Sugars2.5g4.8g
Fibre1.6g3.0g
Protein11.8g22.6g
Salt1.3g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Pretzel bread perfection but all I can taste musta

2 stars

Pretzel bread perfection but all I can taste mustard hardly any meat.Prefered the avocado one had more meat and avocado as well. Can you bring back the other one please

Usually bought next

San Pellegrino Aranciata 330Ml

£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Tesco Sausage Bacon & & Egg Triple

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Tuna & Potato Salad 260G

£ 2.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Tesco Deli Meat Feast Sub

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here