Tesco Finest Smoked Turkey & Emmental Pretzel Sub

Pretzel bread perfection but all I can taste musta
Pretzel bread perfection but all I can taste mustard hardly any meat.Prefered the avocado one had more meat and avocado as well. Can you bring back the other one please
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 214kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Smoked Cooked Formed Turkey (15%) [Turkey, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate)], Emmental Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (10%), Gherkin [Gherkin (Sulphites), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin)], Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Spinach, Mustard Flour, Salt, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Rocket, Red Chard, Mustard Bran, Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cornflour, Ground Turmeric.
Keep refrigerated.
Made using British turkey.
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|903kJ / 214kcal
|1724kJ / 409kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|11.5g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|52.3g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.0g
|Protein
|11.8g
|22.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 2 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Pretzel bread perfection but all I can taste mustard hardly any meat.Prefered the avocado one had more meat and avocado as well. Can you bring back the other one please