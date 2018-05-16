Milky Way Shooting Star Cake

- Energy872 kJ 208 kcal10%
Product Description
- Sponge cake layered with chocolate ganache frosting, topped with frosting and a milk chocolate decoration.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Ganache Frosting1 (26%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cocoa Mass, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Colour (Beta Carotene), 1Chocolate Ganache Frosting (Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Soya Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid))
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, once cut store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake onto a flat surface and using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 18, Portion size: ~ 45g
Name and address
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~45g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|1937kJ
|872kJ
|(10%)
|-
|462kcal
|208kcal
|(10%)
|Fat
|22g
|9.9g
|(14%)
|of which saturates
|7.9g
|3.6g
|(18%)
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|29g
|(11%)
|of which sugars
|54g
|24g
|(27%)
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.7g
|(1%)
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.06g
|(1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
