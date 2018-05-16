By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rainbow Fault Line Cake

Tesco Rainbow Fault Line Cake
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

New

64g of cake
  • Energy1134kJ 270kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars22.8g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1771kJ / 423kcal

Product Description

  • Coloured sponges layered and covered with frosting, decorated with coloured frosting and sugar sprinkles.
  • Layered coloured sponges, filled and covered with frosting. Decorated with coloured frosting and a sugar sprinkled fault line.
  • Hand decorated Multi coloured sponges filled and covered with frosting and sprinkles.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Frosting (39%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Paprika, Anthocyanins, Lutein, Carmine, Beta-Carotene), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Black Radish, Safflower, Lemon, Sweet Potato, Blackcurrant), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Glazing Agents (White and Yellow Beeswax, Shellac), Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg White, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board
    on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean
    serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a
    sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean
    between cuts. Our cake is decorated by hand with soft
    icing to add a touch of individuality to a special
    occasion.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g64g of cake
Energy1771kJ / 423kcal1134kJ / 270kcal
Fat19.4g12.4g
Saturates4.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate59.4g38.0g
Sugars35.7g22.8g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein2.1g1.3g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

