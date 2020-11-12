By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coronation Chicken Pasta 275G

Tesco Coronation Chicken Pasta 275G
£ 2.50
£9.10/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2473kJ 591kcal
    30%
  • Fat28.6g
    41%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a coronation mayonnaise dressing with chicken breast, spinach and coriander.
  • Tender Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Sultanas, Spinach, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spices, Coriander, Apricot Purée, Onion Powder, Salt, Concentrated Apricot Juice, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colours (Curcumin, Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Leek Extract, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Mustard Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU and non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

275g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (275g)
Energy899kJ2473kJ215kcal591kcal
Fat10.4g28.6g
Saturates1.6g4.4g
Carbohydrate21.8g60.0g
Sugars4.7g12.9g
Fibre1.4g3.9g
Protein7.8g21.5g
Salt0.3g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

