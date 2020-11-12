Tesco Coronation Chicken Pasta 275G
Offer
- Energy2473kJ 591kcal30%
- Fat28.6g41%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars12.9g14%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a coronation mayonnaise dressing with chicken breast, spinach and coriander.
- Tender Chicken Breast
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Sultanas, Spinach, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spices, Coriander, Apricot Purée, Onion Powder, Salt, Concentrated Apricot Juice, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colours (Curcumin, Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Leek Extract, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Mustard Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using EU and non-EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
275g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (275g)
|Energy
|899kJ
|2473kJ
|215kcal
|591kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|28.6g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|60.0g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.9g
|Protein
|7.8g
|21.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020