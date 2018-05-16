This Isn't Chicken Plant Based Goujons 230G
New
Product Description
- Plant-Based Goujons with Breadcrumbs
- Tag us in your Insta stories, we always repost the good ones!
- THIS is plant-based food for meat lovers. They have produced what are possibly the most realistic meat-alternatives in the world.
- THIS was created by two ex-burger chain founders who used their in-depth knowledge and love of meat to replicate it in texture, appearance and taste.
- Oh haii,
- We're Andy and Pete, and we made This.
- FYI, our last job entailed selling tonnes (literally tonnes) of meat. Then we felt bad. Also, we felt like meat-alternatives weren't reallllllly for people who love the taste of meat. We felt, that they were for people who like sandals with socks.
- So we've basically ended up making food for ourselves, but we'd love you to nom nom it too. This is a game-changer - great for you and the planet; and you won't notice the change.
- Enjoy!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Sustainability
- Minimal CO2 emissions and water usage in production vs. meat
- All ingredients are sustainably sourced
- Ridiculously high in protein
- Fortified with vitamin B12 & iron
- Proudly GMO-free
- Nitrate free
- Low in fat and salt
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Breading (Wheat Flour, Water, Corn, Modified Wheat Starch, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Soya Lecithin, Dried Sage, Paprika, Black Pepper), Soya Protein Concentrate (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Fibre (1%), Maltodextrin, Titanium Dioxide, Iron, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that also handles Gluten
Storage
Store chilled 0-4°C. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing.See front of pack for use by date.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cook the goujons in a frying pan on a medium heat, for 2 minutes each side, with a tablespoon of vegetable or olive oil.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
One pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
Return to
- Contact This
- Email us: shout@this.co
- Or write to us:
- This,
- Westbourne Studios,
- London,
- W10 5JJ.
- this.co
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|946
|Energy kcal
|226
|Fat
|7.6g
|(of which Saturates)
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|20.9g
|(of which Sugars)
|1.4g
|Protein
|17.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|Iron
|2.9mg (20%)*
|Vitamin B12
|0.5µg (20%)*
|*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|One pack contains 2 portions
|-
