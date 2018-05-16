By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Buttermilk Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

Tesco Buttermilk Chicken Mini Fillets 305G
£ 2.50
£8.20/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1252kJ 298kcal
    15%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Fully cooked marinated chicken breast inner fillets in a buttermilk flavour breadcrumb coating, defrosted.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standard visit tescoplc.com
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SC213882
  • Whole mini fillet
  • With buttermilk flavour breadcrumb coating for a crisp texture
  • Pack size: 305G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (62%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Whipping Agent [Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins], Yeast, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Garlic, Onion, Wheat Gluten, Buttermilk Powder, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C.Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-18 mins. Place the chicken breast mini fillets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (135g**)
Energy 927kJ / 221kcal1252kJ / 298kcal
Fat 8.7g11.7g
of which saturates4.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate 17.1g23.1g
of which sugars1.5g2.0g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 18.5g25.0g
Salt 0.7g0.9g
Pack contains 2 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
**When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 270g--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

