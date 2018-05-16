Tesco Buttermilk Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

- Energy1252kJ 298kcal15%
- Fat11.7g17%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Fully cooked marinated chicken breast inner fillets in a buttermilk flavour breadcrumb coating, defrosted.
- Whole mini fillet
- With buttermilk flavour breadcrumb coating for a crisp texture
- Pack size: 305G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (62%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Whipping Agent [Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins], Yeast, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Garlic, Onion, Wheat Gluten, Buttermilk Powder, Thyme
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C.Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-18 mins. Place the chicken breast mini fillets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
305g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (135g**)
|Energy
|927kJ / 221kcal
|1252kJ / 298kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|11.7g
|of which saturates
|4.0g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|23.1g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|18.5g
|25.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 270g
|-
|-
Safety information
