Hovis Fabulous Fibre 600G

- Energy447kJ 106kcal5%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.33g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ/247kcal
Product Description
- Sliced white bread made with wholemeal flour (25% of the baked loaf) and Inulin, topped with oats
- Fabulous Fibre is a light and tasty loaf that has been baked with a natural prebiotic fibre eating 2 slices every day provides 1/4 of your daily fibre towards a target of 30g↑.
- The Natural Prebiotic Fibre is a vegetable fibre that can be found in leeks and asparagus too. Topped with tasty oats, this loaf is baked without artificial preservatives.
- Fabulous Fibre is a light & tasty loaf that is...
- 1/4 of daily fibre↑
- Slices per 2
- Good for a healthy gut!†
- †Two slices of Hovis Fabulous Fibre contain 3g of vegetable fibre (inulin), a quarter of your daily suggested intake of 12g. Hovis Fabulous Fibre contains vegetable fibre (inulin) which if eaten regularly, as part of a healthy lifestyle and varied and balanced diet, has been shown to contribute to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency.
- ↑2016 publication Government Dietary Recommendations.
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Made by Hovis Ltd.
- Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.
- New
- Fabulous Fibre is a light & tasty loaf that is
- 1/4 of daily fibre per 2 slices
- Good for a healthy gut
- With natural prebiotic fibre
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) (25%), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat) (25%), Rolled Oats (5%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Spelt Wheat Flakes, Vegetable Fibre (Inulin) (4%), Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Vinegar, Dried Wheatgerm Sourdough (Rye, Barley), Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, E322 (Rapeseed), Barley Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Barley Fibre, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Rye, Soya, Wheat
Storage
For Best Before date, see bag tie. To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.
Number of uses
This loaf contains 14 slices
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
Return to
- Queries or Comments? We'd love to hear from you.
- If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
- www.hovis.co.uk
- UK: 0800 022 3394 - ROI: 1800 937502
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
- If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 43g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1040kJ/247kcal
|447kJ/106kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.9g
|1.2g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|16.8g
|6%
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|1.3g
|1%
|Fibre
|9.0g
|3.9g
|Protein
|11.5g
|4.9g
|10%
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.33g
|6%
|*Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This loaf contains 14 slices
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020