This Isn't Chicken Salt & Pepper 190G

This Isn't Chicken Salt & Pepper 190G
£ 3.65
£19.22/kg

New

Of your Reference Intake, 1/2 a pack contains
  • Energy637kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Sea-Salt & Black Pepper Pieces
  • THIS is plant-based food for meat lovers. They have produced what are possibly the most realistic meat-alternatives in the world.
  • THIS was created by two ex-burger chain founders who used their in-depth knowledge and love of meat to replicate it in texture, appearance and taste.
  • Nutritionals:
  • High in protein (22.7g protein/100g)
  • Fortified with Iron & Vitamin B12
  • GMO & anti-biotic free
  • Low in fat
  • Low in salt
  • Sustainability
  • Minimal CO2 emissions and water usage in production vs. meat
  • All ingredients are sustainably sourced
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (30%), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt and Black Pepper Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt], Titanium Dioxide, Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that also handles Gluten

Storage

Store chilled 0-4°C. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing.See front of pack for use by date.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ670
Energy kcal160
Fat 4.0g
(of which Saturates)0.5g
Carbohydrates8.0g
(of which Sugars)1.0g
Protein 22.7g
Salt 1.0g
Iron4.0mg (29%)*
Vitamin B120.7µg (29%)*
*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

