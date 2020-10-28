Tesco Free From Chocolate Sundae 110G

Delicious!
Super yummy! Absolutely love it. A bit pricey but worth it for a nice treat every now and then.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Rice, Coconut Cream (2.5%), Dark Chocolate Drops Decoration (2.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring), Inulin, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate (1.5%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Alcohol, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Citrus Fibre, Modified Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
1 Servings
Tag. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
110g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1047kJ
|1151kJ
|250kcal
|275kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|31.7g
|34.9g
|Sugars
|16.6g
|18.3g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|4.8g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Contains alcohol..
