Tesco Free From Chocolate Sundae 110G

Tesco Free From Chocolate Sundae 110G
£ 1.20
£1.10/100g
Each pot
  • Energy1151kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates10.5g
    53%
  • Sugars18.3g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ

Product Description

  • Rice and coconut-based mousse, chocolate mousse, thick chocolate layer, chocolate sauce and dark chocolate drops.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Rice, Coconut Cream (2.5%), Dark Chocolate Drops Decoration (2.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring), Inulin, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate (1.5%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Alcohol, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Citrus Fibre, Modified Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Tag. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1047kJ1151kJ250kcal275kcal
Fat11.2g12.3g
Saturates9.5g10.5g
Carbohydrate31.7g34.9g
Sugars16.6g18.3g
Fibre4.4g4.8g
Protein1.2g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious!

5 stars

Super yummy! Absolutely love it. A bit pricey but worth it for a nice treat every now and then.

