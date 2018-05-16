Florette Watercress & Red Kale Mix 100G
Product Description
- Watercress & Red Kale Mix
- For every pack purchased* florette will donate 3p/3c to Diabetes UK
- Know diabetes. Fight diabetes.
- Diabetes™ Ireland
- *3p will be donated to Diabetes UK for every pack purchased in the UK.
- *For packs purchased in Ireland, we will donate 3c to Diabetes Ireland.
- To be enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Naturally high in Vitamin K - Contributing to the maintenance of normal bones
- Naturally high in Folate - Contributing to normal blood formation
- Naturally high in Vitamin C - Contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Natural source of Vitamin A - Contributing to the normal function of the immune system
- LEAF - Linking Environment and Farming, LEAF Marque (Linking Environment and Farming) brings you food grown by farmers who care about the environment, protecting and enhancing the countryside and promoting sustainable farming methods. www.leafmarque.com
- Recyclable where facilities exist
- Power of plants
- Leaves specially selected for their nutritional benefits
- Washed & ready to eat
- Farmer owned
- A strong mix
- Naturally high in vitamins C, K & folate
- Source of vitamin A
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Mixed Salad Leaves in variable proportions: Spinach, Watercress (30%), Mizuna, Red Kale (10%)
Storage
To keep your Florette salad at its best keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours
Name and address
- Florette UK,
- Wood End Lane,
- Staffordshire,
- WS13 8NF.
- Florette Ireland,
- PO Box No 13035,
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, you can email us at: contactuk@florette.com or call us on... +44 (0)1543 250050
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|106kJ/25kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.13g
|Vitamin K
|53µg (70% RI)
|Folate
|72µg (36% RI)
|Vitamin C
|27mg (34% RI)
|Vitamin A
|201µg (25% RI)
|RI= % of an adult's daily reference intake
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
