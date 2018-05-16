Tesco Sweet Chilli Slaw Kit 300G
New
Product Description
- Cabbage, carrot, sweet chilli dressing, Chinese leaf, beetroot and coriander.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cabbage, Carrot, Sweet Chilli Dressing (16%) [Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Ginger Purée, Salt, Coriander, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Chinese Leaf, Beetroot, Coriander.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|233kJ / 55kcal
|233kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|11.8g
|Sugars
|11.2g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
