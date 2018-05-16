By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sweet Chilli Slaw Kit 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sweet Chilli Slaw Kit 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g

New

1/3 of a pack (100g)
  • Energy233kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Cabbage, carrot, sweet chilli dressing, Chinese leaf, beetroot and coriander.
  • Asian Inspired with Chinese leaf and coriander
  • Asian Inspired with Chinese leaf and coriander
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage, Carrot, Sweet Chilli Dressing (16%) [Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Ginger Purée, Salt, Coriander, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Chinese Leaf, Beetroot, Coriander.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (100g)
Energy233kJ / 55kcal233kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g11.8g
Sugars11.2g11.2g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here