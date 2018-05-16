The Meatless Farm 6 Meat Free Sausages 300G
New
- Energy974kJ 234kcal12%
- Fat15.9g23%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt1.27g21%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- 6 meat free sausages made with pea protein
- Did you know? We can achieve a lot of with meatless!
- A plant-based diet can cut your dietary carbon footprint by up to 50%!
- Get in Touch
- To find out more visit: www.meatlessfarm.com
- With The Meatless Farm it's easy to create meat free meals - find delicious meat free recipes and get more information about our meat free products at:
- https://www.meatlessfarm.com/meatless-recipes
- www.meatlessfarm.com
- Twitter.com/meatlessfarm
- Facebook.com/meatlessfarm
- Instagram.com/meatlessfarm
- Meatless Farm meat free sausages are a delicious plant-based alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff! Now with a NEW and improved recipe.
- A simple swap for meat in your favourite family recipes, cooking with our meat free sausages helps you create delicious vegan or vegetarian meals, from a simple sausage sandwich and weekend breakfast fry up to sausage casseroles and bangers and mash!
- Made in Britain from our signature pea protein recipe, these vegan sausages are a great addition for any flexitarian or those on a plant-based diet. They're also high in protein, a source of fibre and gluten-free!
- Meat free not taste free, The Meatless Farm sausage has been lovingly made from plants, which means it has far less impact on the environment than its meat equivalent. Did you know that enjoying a plant-based diet can cut your dietary carbon footprint by up to 50%?
- Change Tastes Good
- Here at the Meatless Farm Co. we have created a delicious plant-based alternative with great taste and texture!
- Making a difference without tasting the difference
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® CO11534, www.fsc.org
- The plastic tray is made using a minimum 50% recycled plastic.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Copyright © 2020 The Meatless Farm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
- New and improved recipe
- Lovingly made from plants
- High in protein and a source of fibre
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
- High in protein and a good source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Seasoning (Spices (White Pepper, Nutmeg, Coriander), Onion Powder, Sage, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Sunflower Oil), Coconut Oil, Pea Fibre, Potato Fibre, Potato Starch, Rice Protein, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Vegetable and Fruit Extracts (Beetroot, Radish, Tomato), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Ascorbic Acid, Caramelised Carrot Concentrate, Sage, Coriander, Nutmeg, Carrot Concentrate, Sausages filled into Sodium Alginate Casings
Storage
For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill to a medium heat. Remove from packaging. Place the sausages onto the wire rack of a grill tray. Cook for 5-7 minutes turning frequently, reduce heat if necessary. Ensure food is piping hot, serve and enjoy!
Number of uses
3 Servings
Name and address
- The Meatless Farm Co.,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- The Meatless Farm Co.,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
- info@meatlessfarm.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Energy kJ
|974
|Energy kcal
|234
|Fat
|15.9g
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Protein
|14.4g
|Salt
|1.27g
|Serves 3
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020