Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken 275G

Tesco Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken 275G
£ 3.50
£0.01/kg

New

½ of a pack
  • Energy1046kJ 249kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 843kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast coated in batter served with a sweet and sour sauce.
  • A Taste of China Tender chicken breast in a crisp batter with a sweet and sour sauce Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Pack size: 275KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (45%), Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Rice Flour, Ginger, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Soya Bean, Wheat, Cinnamon Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20mins Remove film and place sauce sachet to one side. Do not heat the sauce sachet. Place the foil tray containing the chicken on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Serve with sauce from the sachet.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30mins Remove film and place sauce sachet to one side. Do not heat the sauce sachet. Place the foil tray containing the chicken on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Serve with sauce from the sachet.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

275g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (124g**)
Energy843kJ / 201kcal1046kJ / 249kcal
Fat7.6g9.4g
Saturates3.0g3.8g
Carbohydrate17.4g21.6g
Sugars6.7g8.3g
Fibre0.9g1.1g
Protein15.2g18.9g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 275g typically weighs 248g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

