Tesco Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken 275G
New
- Energy1046kJ 249kcal12%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars8.3g9%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 843kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken breast coated in batter served with a sweet and sour sauce.
- A Taste of China Tender chicken breast in a crisp batter with a sweet and sour sauce Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- Pack size: 275KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (45%), Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Rice Flour, Ginger, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Soya Bean, Wheat, Cinnamon Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20mins Remove film and place sauce sachet to one side. Do not heat the sauce sachet. Place the foil tray containing the chicken on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Serve with sauce from the sachet.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30mins Remove film and place sauce sachet to one side. Do not heat the sauce sachet. Place the foil tray containing the chicken on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Serve with sauce from the sachet.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
275g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (124g**)
|Energy
|843kJ / 201kcal
|1046kJ / 249kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|21.6g
|Sugars
|6.7g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|15.2g
|18.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 275g typically weighs 248g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
