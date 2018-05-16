By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Carrot Cake Slices 6 Pack

Mr Kipling Carrot Cake Slices 6 Pack
£ 1.75
£0.29/each
Per slice (24g)
  • Energy404kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1638kJ

Product Description

  • Spiced carrot (21%) cake slices baked with sultanas (6%), topped with decorated cream cheese icing (27%).
  • #Exceedinglygood
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • 3 x Twin Packs
  • Green Dot
  • Box - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Spiced carrot cake slices with succulent sultanas and a cream cheese icing
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Carrot, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sultanas, Dried Egg White, Desiccated Coconut, Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Egg, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Flavourings, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Ground Ginger, Maize Starch, Cream Cheese Powder (Milk), Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Soya Flour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK by Premier Foods

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Carrot Cake Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Carrot Cake Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (24g)
Energy 1638kJ404kJ
-390kcal96kcal
Fat 14.2g3.5g
of which Saturates 5.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate 60.5g14.9g
of which Sugars 37.5g9.3g
Fibre 2.4g0.6g
Protein 3.8g0.9g
Salt 0.49g0.12g
This pack contains 6 portions--

