The Jolly Hog BBQ Pulled Pork 393g

Product Description
- Marinated slow cooked pork shoulder with added water, in a smokey barbecue flavour dry rub with a sachet of apple barbecue flavour sauce.
- Have a look at our website for the recipe and video.
- www.thejollyhog.com/cook
- And now...
- Enjoy!
- Try out our recipe below or visit our website for more serving suggestions:
- www.thejollyhog.com/cook
- We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @thejollyhog
- The Secret to the Ultimate Pulled Pork
- The Pork
- Best of British - Supporting our farmers and UK economy by only buying from British farms.
- The Flavour
- Seasoned & Slowly Cooked - Flavoured with smokey BBQ dry rub and apple seasoning, our pork shoulders are slowly cooked for extra melt in your mouth tenderness.
- The Glaze
- Sticky BBQ Glaze - Smother in our sticky BBQ glaze, with hints of black treacle to add a rich, deep taste.
- Our Story
- Three Brothers, No Porkies
- Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers…
- A rugby player, a ship broker & a cabinet maker! The three brothers loved eating meat, especially pork.
- They decided to create their own porky delights, which one day would become the best and most delicious in the whole land...
- And Boom! The Jolly Hog was born…
- No clean up
- Recycle me
- We give you a recyclable foil tray, so you can cook without making any mess.
- recyclenow.com
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Foil - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Sachet - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Pack size: 393G
Information
Ingredients
Marinated Pork (78%) (Pork Shoulder (87%), Water, Chilli, Black Pepper, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Tapioca Starch, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Smoked Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Salt, Apple Juice Powder, Acid (Citric Acid)), Apple BBQ Sauce (22%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Molasses, Apple Juice Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano)
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 - 35 minutes
Remove outer packaging and set aside sachet for later use. Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. Empty contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided, cover loosely with foil and place in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and discard the foil and cooking juices. Add the sachet of sauce over the meat, then gently shred using two forks, ensure the meat is coated well. Continue to cook for a further 5 minutes. Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Do not reheat. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in UK using British pork
Preparation and Usage
- Jolly Good Recipe
- Raise Your Slider Game
- Here is a great way to use our pulled pork to make some jolly good sliders
- Step 1 - Fry your Proper Porky Patty and cook your Jolly Pulled Pork.
- Step 2 - In a bowl add together red cabbage, gherkins and shredded lettuce.
- Step 3 - Place the patty in your slider bun and stack the rest of your toppings.
- Step 4 - Sprinkle with some chopped spring onions or add chutney tomato and chilli for a real kick.
- Step 5 - Boom. You're ready to enjoy some Jolly good sliders!
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. May contains bones.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- thejollyhog.com
Net Contents
393g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Cooked) Per 100g
|(Cooked) per 1/2 pack (148g)
|Energy kJ
|748kJ
|1108kJ
|Energy Kcal
|179Kcal
|264Kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|11.1g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrates
|11.2g
|16.6g
|of which sugars
|9.9g
|14.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|16.2g
|24g
|Salt
|0.76g
|1.12g
Safety information
WARNING: Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. May contains bones.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020