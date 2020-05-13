Baileys Strawberry & Cream Celebration Cake

Disappointing
Very disappointing. No taste of Baileys just sickly sweet. Would not buy or recommend this cake.
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Colours (Carmine, Caustic Sulphite Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrates), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg White, Baileys Flavoured Frosting 45%
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
This cake provides approx 12 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/12th (53g)
|Energy
|1889kJ
|1000kJ
|-
|451kcal
|239kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|11.2g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|62.1g
|32.9g
|of which sugars
|46.5g
|24.7g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.15g
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.
