Baileys Strawberry & Cream Celebration Cake

Baileys Strawberry & Cream Celebration Cake
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Sponge filled and topped with Baileys flavoured frosting and finished with edible decorations.
  • Delightful sponge cake filled and topped with Baileys frosting, edible decorations and dried strawberry pieces
  • Not suitable for vegetarians
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for school beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
  • Get the facts. Be Drinkaware
  • Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Carton - Card - recyclable
  • Window - Plastic - not currently recyclable
  • The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey & Co and are used under license.
  • Your favourite indulgent treat
  • Perfect for sharing!
  • H.V.O. and nut free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Colours (Carmine, Caustic Sulphite Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrates), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg White, Baileys Flavoured Frosting 45%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • Free From: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
  • Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/12th (53g)
Energy 1889kJ1000kJ
-451kcal239kcal
Fat 21.2g11.2g
of which saturates 5.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate 62.1g32.9g
of which sugars 46.5g24.7g
Protein 2.6g1.4g
Salt 0.28g0.15g

Safety information

View more safety information

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointing. No taste of Baileys just sickly sweet. Would not buy or recommend this cake.

