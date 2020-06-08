Tesco Tortilla Chips And Salsa 61G
- Energy442kJ 105kcal5%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 725kJ / 173kcal
Product Description
- Tomato salsa with onion, chilli and coriander with salted tortilla chips.
- Crisp & Tangy
- Pack size: 61G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (48%), Salted Tortilla Chips (34%) [Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Onion, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Jalapeño Chilli, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Oregano, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Chilli Flakes.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
61g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|-
|Energy
|725kJ / 173kcal
|442kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.9g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
