Higgidy Pork Sausage Rolls 160G

Higgidy Pork Sausage Rolls 160G
£ 2.60
£1.63/100g

Product Description

  • Great British Pork Sausage Rolls
  • 100 lunches to be won - every month
  • Head over to our website, tap in your email address, and you could be one of 100 people each month to win a Higgidy lunch. Best of luck!
  • higgidy.co.uk/winyourlunch
  • British outdoor-bred pork sausage meat with sweet onion chutney, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry and hand-topped with a Cheddar & poppy seed crumb.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • Tray - responsibly sourced cardboard & widely recycled.
  • Plastic film - not currently recycled.
  • We are working hard towards reducing the amount of plastic in our packaging - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycled
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Sausage Meat (30%) (Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Sage, Yeast, Coriander), Water, Butter (Milk), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Balsamic Onion Chutney (Red Onions, Red Wine Vinegar, White Onions, Demerara Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Salt, Black Pepper), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Free-Range Egg Yolk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Poppy Seeds, Parsley, Black Pepper, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by see film. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month.Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C 160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for about 10-12 minutes. Do not reheat.

Warnings

  • We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Higgidy Ltd.,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Tell us what you think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
  • Higgidy Ltd.,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll
Energy 1694kJ/405kcal458kJ/109kcal
Fat 26.2g7.1g
of which saturates 13.3g3.5g
Carbohydrate 34.0g9.2g
of which sugars 2.9g0.9g
Fibre 1.5g0.4g
Protein 10.5g2.8g
Salt 1.46g0.40g

Safety information

View more safety information

We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain

