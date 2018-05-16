Higgidy Pork Sausage Rolls 160G

Product Description
- Great British Pork Sausage Rolls
- British outdoor-bred pork sausage meat with sweet onion chutney, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry and hand-topped with a Cheddar & poppy seed crumb.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- Tray - responsibly sourced cardboard & widely recycled.
- Plastic film - not currently recycled.
- We are working hard towards reducing the amount of plastic in our packaging - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycled
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Sausage Meat (30%) (Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Sage, Yeast, Coriander), Water, Butter (Milk), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Balsamic Onion Chutney (Red Onions, Red Wine Vinegar, White Onions, Demerara Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Salt, Black Pepper), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Free-Range Egg Yolk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Poppy Seeds, Parsley, Black Pepper, Yeast
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see film. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month.Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C 160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for about 10-12 minutes. Do not reheat.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd.,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy
|1694kJ/405kcal
|458kJ/109kcal
|Fat
|26.2g
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|13.3g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|34.0g
|9.2g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.5g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.46g
|0.40g
Safety information
We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain
