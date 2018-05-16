Tesco Sausage & Mash Pie 800G

- Energy1215kJ 288kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 79kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausage slices in gravy, topped with mashed potato.
- Classic Kitchen Pork sausage slices in onion gravy, topped with mash Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meal with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Carrot, Pork Sausage (6%) [Pork, Water, Pork Rind, Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Yeast Extract, Flavourings], Swede, Onion, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Red Wine, Salt, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Thyme, White Pepper, Black Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Sausages filled into non-UK natural beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 - 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 5 mins - 1 hr 10 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (364g**)
|Energy
|334kJ / 79kcal
|1215kJ / 288kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|50.0g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.4g
|Protein
|2.3g
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 728g.
|-
|-
