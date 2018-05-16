By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sausage & Mash Pie 800G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sausage & Mash Pie 800G
£ 3.50
£4.38/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1215kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage slices in gravy, topped with mashed potato.
  • Pork sausage slices in onion gravy, topped with mash Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meal with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Pork sausage slices in onion gravy, topped with mash Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meal with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Carrot, Pork Sausage (6%) [Pork, Water, Pork Rind, Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Yeast Extract, Flavourings], Swede, Onion, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Red Wine, Salt, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Thyme, White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Sausages filled into non-UK natural beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 - 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 5 mins - 1 hr 10 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (364g**)
Energy334kJ / 79kcal1215kJ / 288kcal
Fat1.4g5.1g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate13.7g50.0g
Sugars2.0g7.4g
Fibre1.2g4.4g
Protein2.3g8.4g
Salt0.6g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 728g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here