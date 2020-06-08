By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon & King Prawn Mixed Nigiri 125G

Tesco Salmon & King Prawn Mixed Nigiri 125G
£ 2.75
£2.20/100g

  • Energy857kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Smoked salmon nigiri, 2 smoked salmon, black sesame seed and chive mixed nigiri, 1 king prawn nigiri and a bottle of soy sauce.
  • Tesco Salmon & King Prawn Mixed Nigiri Smoked salmon nigiri blocks, king prawn nigiri and smoked salmon, chive and black sesame seed mixed nigiri. Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots, seasoned and then hand filled with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (13%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (4%), Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar], Black Sesame Seeds, Salt, Chive, Sugar. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (125g)
Energy685kJ / 162kcal857kJ / 203kcal
Fat2.7g3.4g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate27.8g34.8g
Sugars1.8g2.3g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein6.3g7.9g
Salt0.9g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

