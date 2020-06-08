Tesco Salmon & King Prawn Mixed Nigiri 125G
Offer
- Energy857kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- 2 Smoked salmon nigiri, 2 smoked salmon, black sesame seed and chive mixed nigiri, 1 king prawn nigiri and a bottle of soy sauce.
- Tesco Salmon & King Prawn Mixed Nigiri Smoked salmon nigiri blocks, king prawn nigiri and smoked salmon, chive and black sesame seed mixed nigiri. Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots, seasoned and then hand filled with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (13%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (4%), Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar], Black Sesame Seeds, Salt, Chive, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (125g)
|Energy
|685kJ / 162kcal
|857kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|34.8g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.3g
|7.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020