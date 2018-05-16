Tesco Plant Chef Soya Bolognese 350G

- Energy426kJ 102kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 426kJ / 102kcal
Product Description
- A tomato sauce with chestnut mushrooms, soya mince, chargrilled vegetables and red wine.
- 100% PLANT BASED
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Water, Chestnut Mushroom (10%), Soya Mince (10%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein Isolate, Palm Oil, Textured Soya Protein, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Flavouring, Yeast Powder, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Coriander Powder, Garlic Powder, Fenugreek], Onion, Tomato Juice, Chargrilled Vegetables (6%) [Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Courgette, Onion], Red Wine (4%), Carrot, Celery, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Mushroom Concentrate, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove lid, stir sauce, place lid loosely back onto the pot and place pot on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 8 mins/900W 7 mins 30 secs
Remove lid, stir sauce, place lid loosely back onto the pot and place pot on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Chilled: 4-5 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape
- This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pot (175g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|426kJ / 102kcal
|243kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|2.8g
|Protein
|7.7g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
