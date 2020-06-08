By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Tikka Sub Roll

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1725kJ 409kcal
    20%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, mango chutney, tikka masala sauce, coronation mayonnaise and spinach in a kalonji seed sub roll.
  • Limited Edition

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (25%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Sugar, Mango, Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Spices, Apple, Apricot, Kalonji Seeds, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar Beet, Tomato Paste, Yogurt (Milk), Red Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Carrot, Ginger Purée, Petit Pois, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Ginger, Sugar Cane, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Apricot Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Black Pepper, Concentrated Apricot Juice, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Leek Extract, Mustard Powder, Ethanol, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Mineral Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Vitamin A, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy867kJ / 206kcal1725kJ / 409kcal
Fat4.7g9.4g
Saturates0.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate28.2g56.1g
Sugars6.0g12.0g
Fibre2.3g4.5g
Protein11.5g22.8g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

