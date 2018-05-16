By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Drunken Duck Parfait 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Drunken Duck Parfait 125G
£ 3.50
£2.80/100g
Approx. 1/3 of a jar
  • Energy414kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1009kJ / 243kcal

Product Description

  • A duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Using British duck liver expertly blended with butter, double cream and Armagnac for a rich and boozy smooth parfait topped with a cranberry, port and redcurrant glaze to cut through the richness.
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality since 1919
  • Lid On/Clean Jar Recycle
  • Leaflet Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SC0247H
  • Made using British duck and pork
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (41g)
Energy1009kJ / 243kcal414kJ / 100kcal
Fat18.7g7.7g
Saturates9.3g3.8g
Carbohydrate8.7g3.6g
Sugars5.1g2.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein9.7g4.0g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here