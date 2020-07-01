Wicked Kitchen Bbq Fib Rack 240G
Product Description
- Pea protein and seasoning with a barbecue sauce sachet.
- Texas inspired plant based pea protein ribs with sticky BBQ glaze. Tear em up GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Barbecue Sauce [Water, Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Onion Powder, Smoked Garlic, Black Pepper], Textured Pea Protein (8%), Pea Protein (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, Beetroot Powder, Demerara Sugar, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Smoked Salt, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Potato Dextrin, Oregano, White Pepper, Maize Dextrin, Mace, Fennel, Dried Onion, Parsley, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins Remove sauce sachet from the pack. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 16 minutes, turning halfway during cooking. Add sauce to the top of the fib and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 18 mins Remove sauce sachet from the pack. Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 16 minutes, turning halfway during cooking. Add sauce to top of the fib and place under grill for further 2 minutes.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (112g**)
|Energy
|824kJ / 196kcal
|923kJ / 220kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|20.3g
|Sugars
|8.1g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Protein
|13.4g
|15.0g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 224g.
|-
|-
