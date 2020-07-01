By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Bbq Fib Rack 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Bbq Fib Rack 240G
£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy923kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • Pea protein and seasoning with a barbecue sauce sachet.
  • Texas inspired plant based pea protein ribs with sticky BBQ glaze. Tear em up GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Barbecue Sauce [Water, Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Onion Powder, Smoked Garlic, Black Pepper], Textured Pea Protein (8%), Pea Protein (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, Beetroot Powder, Demerara Sugar, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Smoked Salt, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Potato Dextrin, Oregano, White Pepper, Maize Dextrin, Mace, Fennel, Dried Onion, Parsley, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins Remove sauce sachet from the pack. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 16 minutes, turning halfway during cooking. Add sauce to the top of the fib and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 18 mins Remove sauce sachet from the pack. Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 16 minutes, turning halfway during cooking. Add sauce to top of the fib and place under grill for further 2 minutes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (112g**)
Energy824kJ / 196kcal923kJ / 220kcal
Fat7.4g8.3g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate18.1g20.3g
Sugars8.1g9.0g
Fibre1.9g2.1g
Protein13.4g15.0g
Salt1.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 224g.--

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

