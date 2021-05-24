We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Avocado Sandwich

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1461kJ 347kcal
    17%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 835kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, avocado and lemon and pesto mayonnaise in malted bread.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Our Chefs’ recipe layers seasoned chicken breast, avocado and lemon & basil mayonnaise on malted bread. CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Our Chefs’ recipe layers seasoned chicken breast, avocado and lemon & basil mayonnaise on malted bread. CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Dipped Avocado (14%) [Avocado, Water, Preservatives (L-Cysteine, Calcium Chloride)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Malted Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Zest, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Citrus Fibre, Black Pepper, Thickener (Pectin), Garlic Powder, Garlic Purée, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy835kJ / 199kcal1461kJ / 347kcal
Fat5.7g10.0g
Saturates1.1g1.9g
Carbohydrate24.1g42.2g
Sugars2.8g4.9g
Fibre3.6g6.3g
Protein10.9g19.1g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointingly meagre filling

1 stars

Miserly pieces of chicken breast with five thin fragments of avocado wasn't what I was expecting from the description and the picture. The malted bread and the lemon and pesto mayonnaise was quite nice though, hence the one star.

A tasty change that I enjoyed. The avocado was rea

4 stars

A tasty change that I enjoyed. The avocado was really firm which added a favourable, different taste and texture to what I'm used to. Only thing I'd suggest to make it even tastier would be a touch of some type of 'heat' added, perhaps watercress or baby rocket leaves.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here