Tesco Chicken & Avocado Sandwich

Disappointingly meagre filling
Miserly pieces of chicken breast with five thin fragments of avocado wasn't what I was expecting from the description and the picture. The malted bread and the lemon and pesto mayonnaise was quite nice though, hence the one star.
A tasty change that I enjoyed. The avocado was really firm which added a favourable, different taste and texture to what I'm used to. Only thing I'd suggest to make it even tastier would be a touch of some type of 'heat' added, perhaps watercress or baby rocket leaves.