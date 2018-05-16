We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mikes Hard Seltzer Assortment Pack 6X330ml

Mikes Hard Seltzer Assortment Pack 6X330ml
Product Description

  • Alcoholic Sparkling Water
  • Alcoholic sparkling water with real fruit flavours*
  • *Black Cherry
  • *Lime
  • *Raspberry
  • 100 Calories
  • Alcohol. Sparkling Water. Real Fruit Flavour
  • Alcoholic Sparkling Water with a Twist
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Can Base

Name and address

  • Inbev Belgium,
  • BD Industriel 21 Industrielaan,
  • 1070 Bruxelles/Brussel.

Importer address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helplines:
  • UK 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

  • 100 Calories
  • Alcohol. Sparkling Water. Real Fruit Flavour
  • Alcoholic Sparkling Water with a Twist
  • 2x Black Cherry
  • 2x Lime
  • 2x Raspberry

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Distilled Spirit, Natural Lime Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate

Storage

  • Best Before End: See Can Base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy127kJ/30kcal418kJ/100kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturated0g0g
Carbohydrates0,6g2,0g
of which sugars0,6g1,8g
Protein0,0g0,0g
Salt0g0g

  • 100 Calories
  • Alcohol. Sparkling Water. Real Fruit Flavour
  • Alcoholic Sparkling Water with a Twist
  • 2x Black Cherry
  • 2x Lime
  • 2x Raspberry

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Distilled Spirit, Sugar, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate

Storage

  • Best Before End: See Can Base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy127kJ/30kcal418kJ/100kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturated0g0g
Carbohydrates0,6g1,9g
of which sugars0,5g1,7g
Protein0,0g0,1g
Salt0g0g

  • 100 Calories
  • Alcohol. Sparkling Water. Real Fruit Flavour
  • Alcoholic Sparkling Water with a Twist
  • 2x Black Cherry
  • 2x Lime
  • 2x Raspberry

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Distilled Spirit, Natural Black Cherry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate

Storage

  • Best Before End: See Can Base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy127kJ/30kcal418kJ/100kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturated0g0g
Carbohydrates0,6g1,9g
of which sugars0,5g1,7g
Protein0,0g0,1g
Salt0g0g
