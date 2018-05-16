Mikes Hard Seltzer Assortment Pack 6X330ml

Product Description
- Alcoholic Sparkling Water
- Alcoholic sparkling water with real fruit flavours*
- *Black Cherry
- *Lime
- *Raspberry
- 100 Calories
- Alcohol. Sparkling Water. Real Fruit Flavour
- Alcoholic Sparkling Water with a Twist
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Can Base
Name and address
- Inbev Belgium,
- BD Industriel 21 Industrielaan,
- 1070 Bruxelles/Brussel.
Importer address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- Consumer Helplines:
- UK 0800 65 560 75
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Distilled Spirit, Natural Lime Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|127kJ/30kcal
|418kJ/100kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturated
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0,6g
|2,0g
|of which sugars
|0,6g
|1,8g
|Protein
|0,0g
|0,0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Distilled Spirit, Sugar, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate
Storage
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Distilled Spirit, Natural Black Cherry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate
Storage
