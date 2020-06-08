Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap & Salad 206G
- Energy2069kJ 495kcal25%
- Fat25.8g37%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a Caesar style dressing with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Chicken breast with Caesar style dressing and lettuce, in a tomato tortilla.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap accompanied by Caesar pasta salad with lettuce & Parmigiano Reggiano.
- Tender Chicken Breast
- Pack size: 206G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1004kJ / 240kcal
|2069kJ / 495kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|25.8g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|49.4g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.1g
|Protein
|7.4g
|15.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
- Each wrap
- Energy931kJ 222kcal11%
- Fat10.4g15%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ / 255kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Palm Oil, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Bell Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Molasses, Onion, Rice Starch, Basil, Tamarind Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Dried Egg White, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Each wrap (87g) Energy 1070kJ / 255kcal 931kJ / 222kcal Fat 12.0g 10.4g Saturates 1.9g 1.7g Carbohydrate 26.6g 23.1g Sugars 1.8g 1.6g Fibre 1.1g 1.0g Protein 9.7g 8.4g Salt 0.7g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Each salad
- Energy1111kJ 266kcal13%
- Fat15.4g22%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 224kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Spinach, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Garlic Purée, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Black Pepper, Molasses, Onion, Rice Starch, Tamarind Concentrate, Dried Egg White, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Each salad (119g) Energy 933kJ / 224kcal 1111kJ / 266kcal Fat 12.9g 15.4g Saturates 2.3g 2.7g Carbohydrate 21.4g 25.5g Sugars 0.9g 1.1g Fibre 0.9g 1.1g Protein 5.0g 6.0g Salt 0.6g 0.7g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
