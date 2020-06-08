By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap & Salad 206G

Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap & Salad 206G
£ 2.75
£1.34/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2069kJ 495kcal
    25%
  • Fat25.8g
    37%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a Caesar style dressing with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Chicken breast with Caesar style dressing and lettuce, in a tomato tortilla.
  • Chicken Caesar Wrap accompanied by Caesar pasta salad with lettuce & Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • Tender Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 206G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1004kJ / 240kcal2069kJ / 495kcal
Fat12.5g25.8g
Saturates2.1g4.3g
Carbohydrate24.0g49.4g
Sugars1.4g2.9g
Fibre1.0g2.1g
Protein7.4g15.2g
Salt0.7g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • Each wrap
    • Energy931kJ 222kcal
      11%
    • Fat10.4g
      15%
    • Saturates1.7g
      9%
    • Sugars1.6g
      2%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ / 255kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Palm Oil, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Bell Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Molasses, Onion, Rice Starch, Basil, Tamarind Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Dried Egg White, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach wrap (87g)
    Energy1070kJ / 255kcal931kJ / 222kcal
    Fat12.0g10.4g
    Saturates1.9g1.7g
    Carbohydrate26.6g23.1g
    Sugars1.8g1.6g
    Fibre1.1g1.0g
    Protein9.7g8.4g
    Salt0.7g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each salad
    • Energy1111kJ 266kcal
      13%
    • Fat15.4g
      22%
    • Saturates2.7g
      14%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.7g
      12%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 224kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Spinach, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Garlic Purée, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Black Pepper, Molasses, Onion, Rice Starch, Tamarind Concentrate, Dried Egg White, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach salad (119g)
    Energy933kJ / 224kcal1111kJ / 266kcal
    Fat12.9g15.4g
    Saturates2.3g2.7g
    Carbohydrate21.4g25.5g
    Sugars0.9g1.1g
    Fibre0.9g1.1g
    Protein5.0g6.0g
    Salt0.6g0.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

