Tesco Chicken Katsu Rice Meal Pot 280G
- Energy1130kJ 268kcal13%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars5.6g6%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 268kcal
Product Description
- Cooked jasmine rice with vegetables, chicken breast and edamame soya beans in a spiced coconut sauce.
- Meal Pot Chicken, red pepper and edamame in a mild curry sauce with sticky rice
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (17%), Carrot, Red Pepper, Water, Edamame Soya Beans, Onion, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Coconut Cream, Demerara Sugar, Ginger Purée, Chicken Extract, Salt, Sugar, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Wheat, Corn Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin, Star Anise, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Leek, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Chilled 800W 3 mins /900W 2 mins 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Frozen 800W 7 mins /900W 6 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (280g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1130kJ / 268kcal
|404kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|38.2g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|18.1g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
