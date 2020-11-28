By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Katsu Rice Meal Pot 280G

Tesco Chicken Katsu Rice Meal Pot 280G
£ 1.75
£0.62/100g
Each pack (280g)
  • Energy1130kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked jasmine rice with vegetables, chicken breast and edamame soya beans in a spiced coconut sauce.
  • Meal Pot Chicken, red pepper and edamame in a mild curry sauce with sticky rice
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (17%), Carrot, Red Pepper, Water, Edamame Soya Beans, Onion, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Coconut Cream, Demerara Sugar, Ginger Purée, Chicken Extract, Salt, Sugar, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Wheat, Corn Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin, Star Anise, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Leek, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled 800W 3 mins /900W 2 mins 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen 800W 7 mins /900W 6 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (280g)Per 100g
Energy1130kJ / 268kcal404kJ / 96kcal
Fat4.1g1.5g
Saturates1.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate38.2g13.6g
Sugars5.6g2.0g
Fibre2.6g0.9g
Protein18.1g6.5g
Salt1.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

