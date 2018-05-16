Tesco Finest Scotch Egg 140G

- Energy1419kJ 341kcal17%
- Fat22.3g32%
- Saturates6.0g30%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ / 243kcal
Product Description
- A whole egg encased in seasoned pork sausage meat and coated with coarse breadcrumbs.
- WHOLEGRAIN CRUMB Whole egg and sausage meat with a wholegrain crumb.
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%), Egg (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sea Salt, Sage, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using British pork
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140ge
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scotch egg (140g)
|Energy
|1014kJ / 243kcal
|1419kJ / 341kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|22.3g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|13.4g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|14.9g
|20.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020