The Collective Dairy Suckies Strawberry 6X100g
New
Product Description
- Whole Milk Yoghurt with Strawberry Puree
- Fun + games
- Complete active Alfie's challenge and make your own medal! Ask a grown up to help cut out the medal, pierce the hole ‘n' thread with ribbon.
- I'm a li'l star!
- For champion biking efforts
- Tag a pic of your li'l star on social media
- Instagram @thecollectivekidsuk and you never know, we may have a treat in store for them.
- Active Alfie's bike punchlines:
- Havin' a rarf!
- See side of pack for the jokes
- 1 They don't have thumbs to ring the bell.
- 2 A penny-farthing. *tee-hee*
- Fun + games
- Active Alfie's follow the leader challenge you will need:
- A few cones, your bike + helmet
- How to play:
- 1. Find a safe place outside like a playground.
- 2. Lay out cones as obstacles in a spaced-out line (You could make it harder by making them slightly closer together).
- 3. Grab yourself some friends and have one rider take the reins, leading the group around the cones in the slowest speed possible.
- 4. Keep going until someone has to place a foot down, the last person to do this is the winner.
- For more active Alfie fun zip along to our website: thecollectivekids.com
- Active Alfie's crackers
- 1 Why can't elephants ride bikes?
- 2 Which is the cheapest bicycle you can buy?
- No nasties
- No pips or bits
- Natural ingredients
- Sugars from milk ‘n' fruit
- British milk
- Source of protein
- Pack'd full of live cultures
- Eat on the move
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 600G
- Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Live Whole Milk Yoghurt* (77%), Strawberry Puree (11.5%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Grape Juice, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), *Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep me refrigerated 0°C - 5°C or freeze me. Defrost me within 3 months and then eat me within 1 day. Do not re-freeze.For use by date see top of box or individual pouches
Warnings
- CAUTION: THE POUCHES INSIDE THIS BOX HAVE CAPS MADE OF SMALL PARTS. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS UNSUPERVISED WHILE ENJOYING THEIR SUCKIES POUCH.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- WestWorks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
Return to
- thecollectivedairy.com
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- WestWorks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- UK: 0800 678 5197
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- Instagram @thecollectivekidsuk
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
6 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|339kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|- of which saturates
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.9g
|- of which Sugars*
|8.6g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.12g
|Calcium (NRV%)
|109mg (13)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|*Sugars only from milk 'n' fruit
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: THE POUCHES INSIDE THIS BOX HAVE CAPS MADE OF SMALL PARTS. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS UNSUPERVISED WHILE ENJOYING THEIR SUCKIES POUCH.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021