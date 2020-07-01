Charlie Bigham's Vegetarian Cottage Pie & Sweet Potato 650G
Product Description
- Slow-cooked lentil ragu with red wine and rosemary, topped with our creamy sweet potato mash, vintage Cheddar and a ciabatta crumb.
- Over twenty years ago, I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. Vegetables are often the unsung heroes of our dishes. They're wonderfully versatile, so my team and I have created an exciting range of meat-free suppers, to really show them off. We'd love to hear what you think.
- Charlie
- Oven cook in 35 mins
- Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 650G
Ingredients
Sweet Potatoes (26%), Potatoes, Mushrooms, Red Wine, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Lentils, Black-Eyed Beans, Celery, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol), Rapeseed Oil, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Regato Cheese (Milk), Mushroom Concentrate, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetarian Worcester Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Cloves, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dried Mushrooms, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Rosemary, Modified Maize Starch, Coarse Black Pepper, Olive Oil, Thyme, Colour: Paprika Extract, Yeast, Ground Star Anise, Sea Salt, Spices
Allergy Information
- This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
Storage
Please keep flat & in the fridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 8. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the cottage pie in its wooden tray*.
3. Place the tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 35 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
4. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- 2 McNicol Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
- Let us know what you think
- Tel: 020 8453 9898
- letusknowwhatyouthink@bighams.com
- www.bighams.com
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|530kJ
|1722kJ
|-
|126kcal
|409kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|14.6g
|(of which saturates)
|1.7g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|55.2g
|(of which sugars)
|2.4g
|7.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.90g
|2.92g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
