This Isn't Chicken Tikka 140G
- Energy478kJ 114kcal6%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-Based Tikka Pieces
- This is plant-based food for meat lovers. They have produced what are possibly the most realistic meat-alternatives in the world.
- This was created by two ex-burger chain founders who used their in-depth knowledge and love of meat to replicate it in texture, appearance and taste.
- Nutritionals:
- High in protein (21.7g protein/100g)
- Fortified with Iron & Vitamin B12
- GMO & anti-biotic free
- Low in fat
- Low in salt
- Sustainability
- Minimal CO2 emissions and water usage in production vs. meat
- All ingredients are sustainably sourced
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (28%), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Tikka Seasoning [Spice (Cumin, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Ginger, Fennel Seed, Green Cardamom, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Mustard, Clove, Nutmeg, Pimento), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Herb (Parsley, Coriander Leaf), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Iron, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that also handles Gluten
Storage
Store chilled 0-4°C. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing.See front of pack for use by date.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|683
|Energy kcal
|163
|Fat
|4.1g
|(of which Saturates)
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|9.6g
|(of which Sugars)
|1.8g
|Protein
|21.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|Iron
|3.8mg (27%)*
|Vitamin B12
|0.7µg (27%)*
|*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
