Biotiful Dairy Kefir Plus Protein Blackcurrant 130G
- Alcohol Free
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Kefir Quark (85%) (Pasteurised Skimmed Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir and Quark Cultures), Blackcurrants (4.5%), Fruit Extracts (Carob, Apple, Grape), Tapioca Starch, Lemon Concentrate, Pectin, Purple Carrot Extract, Elderberry Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1-5˚C. Consume within 3 days of opening.
Name and address
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd,
- PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
130g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 serving (130g)
|% of reference intake in portion
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|72 (302)
|93 (393)
|Fat, (g)
|0.3
|0.4
|of which saturates, (g)
|0.2
|0.2
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|6.4
|8.3
|of which sugars*, (g)
|5.5
|7.1
|Protein, (g)
|10.9
|14.1
|Salt, (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|Riboflavin (B2), mg
|0.25
|18%
|Vitamin B12, µg
|0.69
|27%
|Calcium, mg
|135
|17%
|Phosphorus, mg
|176
|25%
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
