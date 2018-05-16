Shaken Other Dairy Free Chocolate Shake 330Ml
New
Product Description
- Pasteurised dairy-free cocoa shake made with coconut milk
- Shaken Other® are delicious, healthy, dairy-free shakes that are smooth, creamy and super tasty. Made with coconut milk and real ingredients, for anyone who can't drink dairy, chooses not to, or just fancies a change! Brought to you by the lovely people at Shaken Udder®.
- Enjoy, Howie & Jodie!
- Cap, Label and Bottle Fully Recyclable
- Discover delicious dairy-free
- Made with coconut milk
- Fortified with vitamins B12 & D, calcium and iodine
- B12 natural immunity support
- Enriched with calcium and vitamins
- Less than 5% added sugar
- Ethically sourced coconut
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Milk (26%), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.25%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 0-5°C.Do not exceed the use by date. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. See Neck of Bottle for Use By
Preparation and Usage
- Shake to awake!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Shaken Udder®,
- CO5 0PP.
Return to
- Keep in Touch
- Shaken Udder®,
- CO5 0PP.
- Give us a call on 01621 868 710
- shakenother.co.uk
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|RI*
|Energy:
|233kJ (56kcal)
|Fat
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|of which sugars
|5.0g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.15g
|Calcium
|120mg
|400mg
|50%
|Vitamin B12
|0.9µg
|3µg
|120%
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg
|2.5µg
|50%
|Iodine
|30µg
|100µg
|66%
|Vitamin & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
