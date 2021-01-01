We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Soya & Chive Dip 200G

£ 1.20
£6.00/kg
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy457kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Soya and faba bean protein with chive and garlic.
  • Soya and faba bean protein mixed with chopped chives. 100% plant based
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Alternative to Milk (21%) [Water, Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Chive, Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Faba Bean Protein Emulsifier, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Pea Protein, Garlic Purée, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pot (50g)Per 100g
Energy457kJ / 111kcal914kJ / 221kcal
Fat10.5g21.0g
Saturates1.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate3.4g6.8g
Sugars1.3g2.5g
Fibre0.3g0.6g
Protein0.5g1.0g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Perfect substitute in my eyes. Delicious!

5 stars

Perfect substitute in my eyes. Delicious!

