Tesco Yum Yums 4 Pack
- Energy887kJ 213kcal11%
- Fat14.3g20%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1972kJ / 474kcal
Product Description
- Laminated twisted fried dough finished with a sweet glaze.
- Soft, Sweet & Sticky Layered and twisted dough, glaze finished, for a sweet and flaky treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Icing Sugar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Maize Starch, Salt, Glazing Agent (Acetylated Distarch Adipate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One yum yum (45g)
|Energy
|1972kJ / 474kcal
|887kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|15.6g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|41.9g
|18.9g
|Sugars
|16.1g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
