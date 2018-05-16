By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trolls Poppy Celebration Cake

Trolls Poppy Celebration Cake
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

New

Product Description

  • Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Oil, Raspberry Concentrate, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Concentrate (Spirulina), Sweet Filling 6%, Raspberry Jam 6%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/16th (56g)
Energy 1670kJ934kJ
-396kcal222kcal
Fat 11.8g6.6g
of which saturates 2.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate 69.9g39.1g
of which sugars 51.4g28.8g
Protein 2.3g1.3g
Salt 0.37g0.21g

Safety information

View more safety information

