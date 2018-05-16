Trolls Poppy Celebration Cake
New
Product Description
- Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Oil, Raspberry Concentrate, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Concentrate (Spirulina), Sweet Filling 6%, Raspberry Jam 6%
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/16th (56g)
|Energy
|1670kJ
|934kJ
|-
|396kcal
|222kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|6.6g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|69.9g
|39.1g
|of which sugars
|51.4g
|28.8g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.21g
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020