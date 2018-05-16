By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Topper 145G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Topper 145G
£ 2.25
£15.52/kg
Each pack
  • Energy459kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Pepper, edamame soya beans, mango, king prawns and coconut and lime dressing.
  • With Coconut and Lime Dressing Asian Inspired
  • With Coconut and Lime Dressing Asian Inspired Sweet and Spicy
  • © Tesco 2020. SCNF4
  • Recycling
  • Rinse - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Asian inspired
  • Salad topper
  • Sweet & spicy
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • 1 of your 5 a day = one pack
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 145G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pepper, Edamame Soya Beans, Mango (19%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (17%), Coconut and Lime Dressing [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass, Salt, Lime Leaves, Thickener (Pectin), Concentrated Lime Juice, Citrus Fibre, Turmeric, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Brown Mustard Seed], Spring Onion.

 

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (145g)
Energy316kJ / 76kcal459kJ / 110kcal
Fat3.0g4.3g
Saturates0.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate6.7g9.7g
Sugars5.3g7.6g
Fibre1.9g2.7g
Protein4.6g6.7g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here