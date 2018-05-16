Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Topper 145G

- Energy459kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars7.6g8%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ / 76kcal
Product Description
- Pepper, edamame soya beans, mango, king prawns and coconut and lime dressing.
- With Coconut and Lime Dressing Asian Inspired
- With Coconut and Lime Dressing Asian Inspired Sweet and Spicy
- © Tesco 2020. SCNF4
- Recycling
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Asian inspired
- Salad topper
- Sweet & spicy
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- 1 of your 5 a day = one pack
- High in protein
- Pack size: 145G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pepper, Edamame Soya Beans, Mango (19%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (17%), Coconut and Lime Dressing [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass, Salt, Lime Leaves, Thickener (Pectin), Concentrated Lime Juice, Citrus Fibre, Turmeric, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Brown Mustard Seed], Spring Onion.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (145g)
|Energy
|316kJ / 76kcal
|459kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|7.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|4.6g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020