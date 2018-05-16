By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready Rolled Wholemeal Shortcrust Pastry 375G

Tesco Ready Rolled Wholemeal Shortcrust Pastry 375G
£ 1.00
£2.67/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy1213kJ 291kcal
    14%
  • Fat19.0g
    27%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1957kJ / 470kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled wholemeal shortcrust pastry.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Card - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SC212850
  • With wholemeal flour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove from the fridge 20 minutes prior to use.
Remove all packaging, unroll and cut out as required. Leave on the baking paper provided and place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Do not reheat once cooled. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/5 of a pack (62g**)%RI*
Energy 1957kJ / 470kcal1213kJ / 291kcal14%
Fat 30.6g19.0g27%
of which saturates 11.0g6.8g34%
Carbohydrate 39.9g24.7g
of which sugars 2.3g1.4g2%
Fibre 4.8g3.0g
Protein 6.4g3.9g
Salt 0.5g0.3g5%
Pack contains 5 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**When cooked according to instructions 375g typically weighs 311g---

