Tesco Ready Rolled Wholemeal Shortcrust Pastry 375G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1957kJ / 470kcal
Product Description
- Ready rolled wholemeal shortcrust pastry.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With wholemeal flour
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove from the fridge 20 minutes prior to use.
Remove all packaging, unroll and cut out as required. Leave on the baking paper provided and place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Do not reheat once cooled. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/5 of a pack (62g**)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1957kJ / 470kcal
|1213kJ / 291kcal
|14%
|Fat
|30.6g
|19.0g
|27%
|of which saturates
|11.0g
|6.8g
|34%
|Carbohydrate
|39.9g
|24.7g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|1.4g
|2%
|Fibre
|4.8g
|3.0g
|Protein
|6.4g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
|5%
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 375g typically weighs 311g
|-
|-
|-
